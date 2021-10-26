MILTON - Mary C. (Coffman) Byerly, 85, of Milton, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born Jan. 21, 1936, in Mount Lebanon, and was the daughter of the late Dr. Alden W. and Mildred (Buck) Coffman.
On Sept. 13, 1958, Mary was married to the late Dr. Donald A. “Don” Byerly, Ed.D. and they were married for 53 years until his death on Feb. 27, 2011.
Mary earned her bachelor’s degree in human development from Pennsylvania State University and went on to earn a registered certificate of dietician from the University of Michigan. She worked for various companies in the valley including Williamsport Hospital, Sycamore Manor and Nottingham Village as a dietician. Mary and her husband also owned and operated Byerly Brothers Meats and Farms as well as the Victoria House/Vic’s Pub in Lewisburg.
She was a lifetime member of Christ Episcopal Church, Milton and the Penn State Alumni Association, a member of the Alpha XI Delta sorority, the American Dietician Organization and the Pennsylvania Meat Processors Association. Mary loved to travel with her family and visit other family members. She never missed an opportunity to celebrate special events. Birthday dinners were always a tradition for her children and grandchildren. Her home was also the meeting place for many competitive Easter egg hunts and cozy Christmas parties. Her family will always remember receiving a delivery of oranges and grapefruit in the mail as well as a box of Josh Early Chocolate at Christmas time, a tradition started with her late husband. Her cooking was something many tried to replicate. The fresh oyster dish and southern vidalia onion dishes were a staple for many special occasions. She always enjoyed sharing her recipes with others. Mary radiated kindness, generosity and patience in her roles of wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her family will hold tight to those virtues in their own lives.
Mary is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff A. and Rhoda Byerly of Lewisburg and Donald A. and Sharon Larson-Byerly of Lewisburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Mary E. and Philip Gajda of Lewisburg; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Michael and Wendy Byerly, Minda and Kyle Bruce, Jessica Byerly, Jenny and George Copenhaver, Miranda Gajda, Philip Gajda, Alden Gajda and Leanne Larson; and six great-grandchildren, Cody Byerly, Alexander Byerly, Nolan Bruce, Isaac Bruce, Caleb Bruce and Ashton Copenhaver.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her in-laws, Bright F. and Rachael A. (Ashton) Byerly and one sister, Dorothy Splitoff-Hill.
The family would like to thank the group of compassionate caregivers who will mourn her passing and celebrate the life she lived.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 21 U. Market St., Milton, PA 17847.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, PA 17847, followed by the funeral at 10 with the Rev. Robert Reed Van Deusen officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
Wearing a mask is optional and at your own discretion.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
Send online condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.
Commented