MONTANDON - William C. Miller, 66, of Montandon, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Dec. 14, 1954, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Robert P. and Barbara J. (Greninger) Miller. He was married to the former Paula Lawton. Together they celebrated 42 years of marriage.
Bill was a 1973 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for H. Warshow & Sons in Milton.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, American Legion Post 996, Dushore. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid fan of the Yankees and Raiders, and especially loved his time at his camper.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Michael Paul of Milton; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jeremy Miller of Montandon and Joshua and Christina Miller of West Milton; two granddaughters, Calie Miller and Jenna Paul; a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Paul; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Keith “Skeeter” and Annette Miller of White Deer, Edward and Lynn Miller of Milton, and Robert and Susan Miller of Gaines; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives will be received from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Officiating will be Pastor Butch Woolsey. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
