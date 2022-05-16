Mary Ann Erdly

WATSONTOWN — A memorial service will be held for MaryAnn Erdly, who passed away Dec. 14, 2021.
The service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 10 Voris Lane, Watsontown, with Pastor Jason King officiating.
