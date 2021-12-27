WATSONTOWN - Guy David Tanner, 67, of Watsontown, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 1972, and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1976 at Lock Haven University for education, where he majored in the German language. He shared that knowledge as a substitute teacher and was able to vacation in Germany and enjoy the culture first hand. He also attended Penn State University for forest management.
Known to his friends as Albie, he loved anything to do with the great outdoors; but he especially loved fishing, hunting and shooting. You could find him on Penns Creek at the Weikert cabin seeking his limit in trout season, no matter the weather.
Guy was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Milton. He was very generous with his time and was often known to bring his family and friends a homemade apple pie. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, previously partcipated in Civil War reenactments and was certified as an emergency medical technician.
He is survived by a brother, Richard Tanner of Watsontown and a sister, Francis Davis of Sunbury, along with 12 nieces and nephews.
Guy was preceded in death by his father, Guy E “Mickey” and mother, Margaret (Neiman) Tanner and sisters Cleta Mathias and Marian Kistler.
There will be no services, however his ashes will be scattered at a later date by family and friends.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
