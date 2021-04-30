MILTON — Debra J. Hoffman, 68, of Satellite Drive, Milton, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Oct. 23, 1952, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of Frances (Condern) Eisenhauer and the late Richard Hoffman.
Debra attended Milton schools and she was a homemaker. She was very involved with Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholic Anonymous and she was always trying to help others.
She is survived by her mother, Frances of Milton; a daughter, Alicia Hoffman of Milton; a sister, Georgia Fedder of Milton; two grandchildren, Brian Hoffman of Sunbury and Taquan Hoffman of Milton; and two great-grandchildren, Arion and Ariah Jean.
Debra was preceded in death by her father, Richard; a son, Vincent J. Smith II; and a brother, John Hoffman.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, in Harmony Cemetery, Milton, with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
