MILTON - Pamela Ann Hendricks, 67, of Milton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Milton Nursing & Rehab Center.
Pam lost her battle with cancer but gained so much more since she is now in Heaven sitting at the feet of Jesus. Pam was born locally on March 31, 1953.
She lived a life of great significance. Though her life was not an easy one, she enjoyed many simple pleasures. She loved a good meatloaf, strawberry ice cream, and sweet iced tea. She adored stuffed animals and doing Word Finds. But most of all, she loved people.
Pam spoke little of her childhood. She was a 1971 graduate of Southern Columbia High School and she was very proud of that milestone.
Relationships were her most treasured possessions. Her closest companion was her sister Donna, who passed away in 2006. Pam enjoyed time with friends and sharing in her most favorite activities including shopping at Walmart, Weis Markets and CVS. She loved to eat out and really appreciated warmer weather.
Pam truly loved the Lord with a beautiful child-like faith, which was evidenced by her very generous heart. She loved to bless others.
At times she was also feisty. She made friends with folks who took the time to talk to her. She appreciated simple kindnesses and loved to make others smile.
Pam was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis Hendricks and Bernard Hendricks, and a sister, Donna Hendricks. Pam also leaves behind countless friends from Centre Towne Apartments in Milton, friends she met through LOVE, Inc. of Milton and the many who helped care for her through Comfort Care Agency, Area Agency on Aging, and the many medical folks from Evangelical Hospital, Geisinger Cancer Center of Lewisburg, GMC, and Milton Nursing & Rehab.
A memorial service to honor Pam will be announced at a later date as the current health crisis allows.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
