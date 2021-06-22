MILTON —Emma Jean Divers, 90, known to most as Jean, passed on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. She was born June 24, 1930, in Turbotville, a daughter of the late Palmer and Catherine (Zettlemoyer) Yoder. On Jan. 25, 1952, she married her loving husband, Andrew W. Divers, who preceded her in death.
Jean was a 1948 graduate of North-Mont High School in Turbotville. She graduated from Thompson Business School in Harrisburg. Upon graduation, she worked as a secretary for a union office in Milton until leaving to raise her children. In 1973, she re-entered the workforce to begin her career as a secretary in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit in Milton, retiring in 1992. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, The Milton American Legion, and a founding member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Milton V.F.W.
Surviving is a daughter, Linda Divers and her husband, Earl Travers and a son, Patrick Divers and his companion, Millie Vega, all of Milton; two stepgrandchildren, Ben and Emily Travers; a sister, Betty (Yoder) Hawley of Milton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins living in the Turbotville and Milton areas.
In addition to her husband, Andy, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Carl (Bud), Robert, Paul, and Richard Yoder, all formerly of Turbotville.
Jean was a beautiful woman with a kind and loving soul. She valued and loved her family and all of her friends and her new neighbors. She had an adventurous spirit, very much enjoyed her career and co-workers, always wanting to travel and always working toward a new goal, moving on through her life, even having a new house built at age 85.
She loved to go out dancing with our dad in their younger years and loved and cherished our dad, Andy. Our mother loved, cared, taught, gave advice, listened and supported. She was a sweet and beautiful person inside and out. She and our dad gave us a life that others may not have, a life with love. Jean loved her children and family and knew that she would be loved by them forever.
A private graveside service for friends and family was held on June 16 in Milton Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Schaeffer officiating.
Arrangements were made by the Shaw Funeral Home, Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
