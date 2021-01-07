WILLIAMSPORT — Sarajane “Sally” Hammond, 78, of Williamsport, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at her home.
Born Jan. 26, 1942, in Syracuse, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Clarence L. and Lillian (Stark) Hammond.
Sally was a high school graduate and later retired from Pennsylvania College of Technology in 2005 after 22 years as a programmer. In her younger years Sally enjoyed horseback riding and more recently enjoyed needle crafts and puzzles.
Surviving are a brother, Robert S. Hammond (Denise) of Florida; nephew John M. Hammond (Carol), of Williamsport; and a sister-in-law, Betty A. Hammond, of Watsontown.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, John K. Hammond and a niece, Jennifer L. Hammond.
A memorial service to honor the life of Sally will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sarajane’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.
