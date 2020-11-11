HUGHESVILLE — Sharon A. Machamer, 73, of Hughesville died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at AristaCare at Loyalsock.
Born Nov. 3, 1947, in Lewisburg, she is the daughter of the late Howard Robert II and Sylvia Blanche (Yocum) Bird. She married Ivan J. Machamer Sr. on June 14, 1968, and was happily married for 52 years.
Sharon was a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, Class of 1965. She attended Williamsport School of Commerce in 1966. She worked for Mercy Hospital of Wilkes-Barre and retired as a supervisor of Medical Transcription in 2000 after 27 years. She was a member of The Beacon Church in Hughesville. When able, she sang alto in the church choir. Sharon loved to sew, make crafts for and with her children and grandchildren. Sharon was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her favorite flowers were lilies and Gerber daisies.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, is a daughter, Michele S. (Thomas) Zaludek of Hughesville; a son, Ivan J. Machamer Jr. of Benton; two brothers, Michael Bird of Lewisburg, and Richard Bird of Prattville, Ala.; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her brother, Howard “Butch” Bird III.
Family and friends are invited to attend Sharon’s 11 a.m. funeral service on Friday, Nov. 13 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. The burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville. Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In Sharon’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA Gift Processing Center P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.