MILTON - Dennis P. O’Brien, of Milton, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born July 21, 1957, in Staten Island, N.Y., he was the son of the late Edward W. and Maureen V. O’Brien. On Nov. 22, 2014, he married to the former Donda M. Tolbert and together celebrated six years of marriage.
Dennis served his country honorably during the Vietnam War, where he became permanently disabled, serving in the US Navy.
In addition to his wife, Donda, he is survived by one stepdaughter Heather (Robert) Haines, of Milton and their five children, Katrina, Bradley, Scarlett, Kennedy, and Willow; one sister, Maureen; and two brothers, John and Timothy.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Kevin and Edward, and one sister, Kathleen.
Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
Commented