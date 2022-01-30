MIFFLINBURG - George Warren Gutelius, 95, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Feb. 2, 1926, in Hartley Township, a son of the late George and Edna (Keaster) Gutelius. On Oct. 15, 1949, in Mifflinburg, he married the former Marie E. Keister, who survives.
George attended Laurelton School.
He served in the Army from May 3, 1946 until his honorable discharge Oct. 23, 1947.
George was employed as a truck driver at Kepler Brothers, Milton, for 27 years. Throughout his career he accumulated driving over 1 million miles. After he retired, he was an instructor at Professional Driving Academy, Milton. Earlier in life, he worked construction, and was co-owner of Gutelius Brothers Excavating, West Milton.
He was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cowan, where he served on church council and as groundskeeper.
George was instrumental in the Union County World War II Honor Roll in Mifflinburg. Earlier in life, he coached Little League Baseball in Mifflinburg.
He was a member of the Mifflinburg American Legion Post 410, and Teamsters Union.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 72 years, are two sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph and Deb Gutelius of Northumberland, and David and Cindy Gutelius of Mifflinburg; two daughters and one son-in-law, Pam Gutelius of Mifflinburg, and Sonia and Darryl Chappell of Mifflinburg; seven grandchildren, Danielle and her husband John Andrewchow of Waltham, Mass., Courtney and her husband Orion Behrer of Milton, Matthew Gutelius of Northumberland, Nicole and Tracy Fetterman of Mifflinburg, Lynley and Ryan Smith of Mifflinburg, Kyle and Amanda Sheesley of Millmont, and Brent and Vicki Chappell of Potts Grove; nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Lee Gutelius; and six siblings, Barbara Ann, Fred, Donald, Bertha, Liz and Alice.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with the Rev. Beverly Cotner officiating. Burial will be in the Hartleton Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Cowan, 2599 Church Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
