WATSONTOWN - Donley G. "Donnie" Fisher, 86, of Watsontown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at his home.
Born Sept. 7, 1934, in Allenwood, he was the son of the late Raymond D. and Leah S. (Bruch) Fisher. On Jan. 26, 1957, he married the former Rhelda M. Nuss and they celebrated 63 years of marriage.
He was a 1952 graduate of Watsontown High School and served in the US Marine Corps.
He retired from Construction Specialties, Muncy, where he had worked for 38 years.
Surviving besides his wife, Rhelda Fisher, is a son, Jake Fisher of Muncy; a daughter, Dawn M. Humphrey and her husband Richard of Allenwood; three grandchildren, Jordan Humphrey, Shannon Rock and her husband Chris, and Shawn Fisher; a great-granddaughter, Ava Layne Rock; and a sister, Joanne Wagner of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Carol Fisher, and a brother, John Fisher.
In keeping with his wishes, service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown.
