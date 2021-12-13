WHITE DEER - Malcolm W. "Bud" Delsite Jr., 71, of White Deer, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at UPMC, Williamsport.
Born Aug. 19, 1950, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Malcolm W. Sr. and Dorothy M. (Bryan) Delsite.
Earlier in life he had worked at Masonite Corp., and Zenith-Philco/Ford, both of Watsontown, and later retired from Susquehanna Fire Company, Dewart.
He was a member of Watsontown Lodge No. 401 Free and Accepted Masons, the Williamsport Consistory, the Irem Temple, and the Sunbury Shriner's Club. He was a life member of the Watsontown Fire Company and had served on the White Deer Township Sewer Authority.
He was a volunteer at Evangelical Community Hospital and with the Williamsport Crosscutters.
Surviving is a niece, Michele Arnold and her husband, Matt, and a nephew, Richard Neilson and his wife, Julie, all of Milton; great-nieces and nephews, Sean, Brandon, Tesia, David and Dane Neilson and Amanda Arnold; and two great-great-nieces, Cierra and Cassidy Neilson.
Preceding him in death besides his parents were two sisters, Donna Marie Delsite, who was stillborn in 1943, and Bonnie Lee Neilson in 2005.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, with the Rev. Jacqueline Heitmann officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Watsontown Masonic Lodge will conduct a memorial service on Thursday evening.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to Sunbury Shriner's Club, PO Box 208, Northumberland, PA 17857.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
