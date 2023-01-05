Marlin D. Snook

LEWISBURG — Marlin Douglas Snook, 80, of Lewisburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Geisinger Hospital, Danville, PA.
"Doug" was born September 6, 1942 in Danville, the eldest son of Dallas and Leona (Stetler) Snook, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from Middleburg High School, Snyder County in 1960 and entered the US Navy; serving as a Top Secret Communications Specialist in Puerto Rico during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was employed as a machinist at AMP Inc. (Selinsgrove) until he retired when the plant closed. He then worked part time for Steininger’s Dry Cleaning. In his free time, Doug enjoyed hunting, doing wood crafts, and playing cards with friends.
He is survived by two children from his first spouse, Ruthann Hubbert Kemper: Averie CM Clark (Mark Casteel) of York, PA, and Steven W Snook (Carman Ferraioli) of North Haledon, N.J.; two granddaughters, Bette Toth of Beech Creek, PA, and Karina Toth of Lewisburg, PA; along with four great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his siblings: Darla Drick; Roger Snook (Anita); Bonnie Shupe; and Tina Fern (Roy) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are his (former) second wife, Sharon F Snook and two stepchildren.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First United Church of Christ, 8671 US-522, Middleburg followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m. He will be buried alongside family with military honors accorded by Middlewest Veterans Honor Guard at Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill Street, Middleburg.
