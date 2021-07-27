MILTON — Earl L. Fidler, 89, of Milton passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Milton on April 1, 1932, he was the son of Pearl Gensel. He was married to Frances Fidler until her death in 1990.
Earl had served in the US Navy and worked for US Steel.
He is survived by three sons, Charles Fidler of Canton, Ohio, Jimmy Fidler of Harrisburg and Johnny Fidler of Canton, Ohio; a daughter, Danielle Ayers of Milton, five grandchildren; and his long-time companion Judith Winder of Milton.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Darlene Hayman; two brothers, Martin Fidler and Lyle Fidler; a sister, Marguerite Smith; and a half-sister, Mary Levitan.
Following Earl’s wishes there will be no service.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400, N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.