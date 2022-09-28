GLEN MILLS — Gypsy L. Hubickey (nee Johnson), 85, of Glen Mills, PA, formerly of Turbotville, PA, passed away on Sept. 18, 2022.
Born in Chester, PA, in 1936, Gypsy was the daughter of the late Sallom and Esther (nee Replogle) Johnson. She was a former member of St. James Episcopal Church, Exchange, PA.Gypsy was the beloved wife of Walter D. Hubickey; loving mother of Walter John Hubickey (Ana), Susan Bratton (Kevin), and the late Paul Hubickey; adoring grandmother of Victoria Christoff (Ben), Jessica Botha (Jared), Joana Fischer (Kyle), Nikolas Peoria (Stephanie), Dominik Peoria, and Nina O’Malley (Christopher) and great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren; dear sister of Sara Lincoln, the late Elizabeth Dutton, and the late Donald Johnson.
A graveside service was held 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Lawncroft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. A memorial luncheon will be held at 12:30 PM Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Turbotville, PA, location to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the ALS Association, 321 Norristown Road, Ste 260, Ambler, PA 19002, would be appreciated.
Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
