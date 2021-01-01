MILTON - Paul Wilson Haines, 84, of Milton, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at UPMC Williamsport after a brief illness.
He was born in Milton and was the son of the late Oscar W. and Sue B. (Haught) Haines.
On June 22, 1958, Paul married the late Emma Mae (Minium) and they celebrated 34 years of marriage together until her death on Feb. 24, 1993
Paul was an over-the-road truck driver and retired in 1993.
He was a member of Follmer Lutheran Church, Milton, Susquehanna Valley Marine Corps League No. 308, Montandon American Legion No. 841. Paul was a bugler for several of the local honor guards and he also played in the United States Marine Corps Band and the Milton Keystoners. Paul enjoyed drawing and the Green Bay Packers but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Paul is survived by one son, Brian P. Haines of Florida; one daughter and son-in-law, Paula S. and Mark Young of Milton; two granddaughters and their husbands, Danielle Sue and Brent Hoffman of Limestoneville and Lindsey Noelle and Matthew Emerick of Montoursville; and three great-grandchildren, Caden W. Hoffman, Ethan D. Hoffman and Jackson M. Hoffman.
In addition to his parents and wife, Paul was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Haines and one sister, Lois Gonzales.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Follmer Lutheran Church Cemetery, 372 Grange Hall Road, Milton, PA 17847 with Pastor Joseph Shreck officiating. Full military honors will be accorded
For online condolences visit www.DaleRanck.com.
