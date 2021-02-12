WATSONTOWN — Susan K. Richardson, 62, of Watsontown, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with her family by her side.
Born May 28, 1958, in Elgin, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Margaret J. (Simpson) Snyder. On Nov. 5, 1980, she married Robert M. Richardson Sr. and together they celebrated 12 years of marriage before his death on Dec. 28, 1992.
Susan was a 1978 graduate of Warrior Run High School. She worked for many years as a restroom attendant at the Silver Moon Flea Market, Lewisburg. Susan also spent much of her life raising and taking care of her family and friends.
She was a member of the former Allenwood Fire Company Women’s Auxiliary, and for a short time, the Warrior Run Area Fire Department. Susan enjoyed watching races at Selinsgrove Speedway and trips to Atlantic City. She loved to bake with her grandchildren for her “Second Family” at the flea market. Most important to Susan was her family, especially her grandchildren and their many different interests including sporting events.
Surviving are three children, Robert “Max” Richardson Jr. and his wife, MissiAnne, of Harrisburg, Tammy Hunter and her husband, Lynn Jr., of Dewart and Kevin Richardson, of Turbotville; three brothers, James Snyder, of Watsontown, Mark Snyder, of Milton and John Snyder, of Mansfield; two sisters, Donna Snyder, of Watsontown and Sharon Hall, of Milton; one stepbrother, Andy Snyder and his wife, Ashley, of Turbotville; five grandchildren, Isaac “Stink” Sherman, Zachary Hunter, MaddiLynn Hunter, and Aden and Ava Richardson; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one son, Matthew Richardson.
Memorial contributions in Susan’s memory may be made to the Warrior Run Football Boosters through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in her memory.
A private viewing will be held for family. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, in Watsontown Cemetery.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
