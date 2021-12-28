ALLENWOOD — Matthew Wayne Hulsizer, 50, of Allenwood, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 22, 2021, at UPMC Susquehanna Hospital Williamsport.
A native of Union County, he was born June 5, 1971, in Lewisburg, a son of Joanne (Hollenbach) Hulsizer, and the late Robert Lee Hulsizer Jr. He was married to the former Carol Hall and his death breaks a marital union of 20 years.
Matthew attended the Milton Area High School. He worked numerous jobs, among them Asplundh Tree Service, Jaflo Tree Service and most recently as a driver for Hillside Roofing.
He enjoyed coon hunting, hunting, fishing, boating, camping, and riding his motorcycle, four-wheeler and side by side, and mountain rides in his truck.
Matthew is survived by his wife, his mother, two children: a daughter, Audreyonna (Blake) Derr and a son, Austin Hulsizer; four grandchildren, Colt and Caroline Rine, and Raeley and Spencer Derr; four siblings, Robert Hulsizer 3rd, Tabitha Klopp, Angela Gardiner and Nicholas Hulsizer.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, Robert Sr. and Anna Hulsizer and John and Shirley Hollenbach.
Friends and relatives will be received 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, where the memorial service will be held at 11:30. Burial will follow in the Uniontown Cemetery, Allenwood.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
