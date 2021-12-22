NEW COLUMBIA — Charles E. Napp, 94, formerly of New Columbia, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
Born March 21, 1927, in Winfield, he was the son of the late Park and Sarah (Bower) Napp. He was married Jan. 15, 1947, to the former Helen Lilley, who survives.
Charles attended Selinsgrove schools and he was a farmer. He served in the US Navy, and also served as a White Deer Township supervisor. He was a member of Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church and a former member of Sunrise United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed hunting, working outside and tending to his orchard. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; a son, George Napp Sr. and wife, Janet, of Milton; two daughters, Donna Napp of Milton and Judy Keefer of New Columbia; a brother, Robert Napp of Winfield; a sister, Shirley Herbster of Winfield; six grandchildren, George Napp Jr., Dana Bruckhart, Amanda Fanning, Stacy Embeck, Brandy McGee and David Strassner; seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa Miller, Keefer McGee, Riley McGee, Allison Embeck, Olivia Manner, Jackson Manner and Luke Embeck; and two great-great grandchildren, Remington Clayton and J.B. Miller.
Charles was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Marlin Napp; a sister, Mary Poust; a son-in-law Ned “Butch” Keefer Jr., and a great-grandson, James McGee.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 with the Rev. Daniel Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in Sunrise Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to either BVUM Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or Evangelical Hospice, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
