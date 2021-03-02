LEWISBURG - Judy I. Connelly, 77, of Lewisburg, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
A native of Freeburg, Snyder County, she was born Aug. 19, 1943, a daughter of the late Clarence and Pauline (Musselman) Hoke, one of 15 children. She was married to George A Connolly Sr., who preceded her in death Feb. 28, 2017, and broke a marital union of 35 years.
She had attended the Selinsgrove schools.
She retired from Chef BoyArDee after 35 years. Earlier in life she worked at Freeburg Manufacturing. She was a member of Chef's Silver and Gold, enjoyed going on bus trips, cruises and visiting casinos. She also enjoyed picnics, playing cards with her friends and shopping at Boscov's.
Surviving are a son, Donald H (Paula) Schick Jr., of Middleburg; two grandchildren, Whitney (Bobby) Mull of Sunbury and Jenna (Tyson) Mowery of Selinsgrove; two great-granddaughters, Taryn and Teagan of Sunbury, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are five stepgrandchildren, Paul, Wayne, Vickie, Steve and George, 14 stepgrandchildren, and 27 stepgreat-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mary, Dottie, Marlene and Patsy, her caregiver; and four brothers, William, Charles, Donald and David.
She was preceded in death by two stepchildren, Kathy and Laurie; two sisters, Betty and Ada; and four brothers, Francis, Richard, Robert and Gary.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with a Celebration of Life later.
Arrangements are by the Shaw Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
