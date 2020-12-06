LEWISBURG — Raymond “Dick” Beaver Emery Sr., 92, formerly of 114 S. Fifth St., Lewisburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital. Prior to that, he resided at Brookdale Grayson View in Selinsgrove.
He was born Jan. 26, 1928, in Laurelton, a son of the late Mildred P. “Millie” Walker, Raymond Ellsworth Beaver and Paul D. Walker. On June 26, 1948, in Trinity Lutheran Church, Milton, he married Zelda Frances Harris. Her death Feb. 20, 2019, broke a marital union of 70 years.
He was raised in Laurelton and attended Lewisburg schools. He enlisted in the Army April 11, 1946. He was a surviving member of World War II.
Dick retired from North Star Steel as an electrician. He worked as electrician at the former Milton Manufacturing prior to that. In earlier years, he worked at ACF industries. He was a great electrician, known by many in Lewisburg and the surrounding areas, to do exceptional work.
He is survived by two daughters, Peggy (Chris) Bouton and Kay Aikey all of Lewisburg, one son, Raymond B. (Beverly) Emery Jr., of Sunbury; three grandchildren, Brad Bouton of Falls Church, Va., Kelly (George) Hottenstein of Selinsgrove, and Kristen (Joshua) Davidson of Downingtown; three great-grandchildren, Bailey Hottenstein, Morgan and Kathryn Davidson; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his wife, mother, father, stepfather, grandparents, Martin and Vesta Emery, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements are by John H. Shaw Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
Graveside services with military honors by Lewisburg Area Veterans will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 in the Lewisburg Cemetery with Pastor Jilline Bond, officiating. We ask that due to COVID-19, guests wear a mask and remain socially distant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
