MILTON — Wilbert D. “Sonny” Hupp, 90, a resident of Milton, went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in the Evangelical Community Hospital at Lewisburg.
Born Sunday, July 13, 1930, in Richfield, Juniata County, Pa., he was a son of the late Charles H. and Maggie (Miller) Hupp. He was the husband of Almaretta (Schroeder) Hupp with whom he celebrated a 66th wedding anniversary on March 21, 2020.
Wilbert was a 1950 graduate of Milton High School. He honorably served his country with the U.S. Marines as a combat engineer and later as an M.P. He retired in 1993 from the Federal Prison Camp at Allenwood and had previously been employed for five years by the Rishel Furniture Company at Williamsport and for 20 years by the former Philco-Ford at Watsontown. Wilbert was most proud of being a lifelong farmer.
He was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church at Milton where he volunteered on the security committee. He enjoyed hunting with his two sons and grandchildren, cabin camping with his family, traveling, farming and gardening, mowing his lawn and attending his military reunions and keeping in touch with his Marine buddies. His greatest joy was when he was with his family.
In addition to his wife, Wilbert is survived by four children, Danny and wife Cindi Hupp of Milton; Chuck and wife Debbie Hupp of Milton; Stella Collins and husband Jim Sprecher of Clearwater, Fla. and Dawn Hupp of Milton. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Jeremy Hupp; Andrea Guzenski; Tricia Smith; Remington Hupp; Wesley Collins; Travis Collins; Nolan Collins; Blake Lahr; Rachel Lahr and Gabe Hupp-Wheeland, two stepgrandchildren, Stephanie Rearick and Adam Rearick; nine great-grandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Wilbert was preceded in death by two sisters, Kate Russell and Audrey Mathias.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, with the Rev. Arlie Davis, his pastor, officiating. All who attend are encouraged to wear red, Wilbert’s favorite color. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Visit www.betzerfuneral.com to sign the guest book or send an e-condolence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.