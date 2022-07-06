Betty J. Baumer

MILTON — Betty Jane Baumer (Dyer), 98, born on July 26, 1923, to Blanche (Tharp) and John A. Diehl in Milton, Pa., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 4, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert I. Dyer Sr. (1986) and William H. Baumer (2004); stepson Jay Baumer (2016); and brother, Donald Harner, Williamsport, Pa.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue Dyer Rivenbark (Dale), New Kent, Va., and son Robert I. Dyer Jr. (Dianne), Prince George, Va.; stepdaughters, Jayne B. Gardner (Jack), Star, Idaho, and Jo Ellen Cosme (Robert), Daytona Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Barbara K. Boardman, Richmond, Va.; Matthew J. Boardman (Stefanie), Newport News, Va.; Michelle L. Futrell (John), Richmond, Va.; Melissa Cassady (Mike), Charlotte N.C.; Christi Dyer (Greg), Roanoke, Va.; Sean M. Dyer (Jeanette), Virginia Beach, Va.; Ryan Baker (Megan) White Deer, Pa.; Joel Ripka (Emily), New York, N.Y.; Elizabeth R. Rice (James), Northumberland, Pa.; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Betty loved the Lord and served Him as a member of Christ Lutheran Evangelical Church of Milton, Pa. Over the years, Betty taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, and was a member of the Altar Guild. She was an active member in numerous community organizations throughout her life.
Betty was well-traveled. She visited Europe with her husband Robert (Bob), to visit their son and his wife in Germany, then visited Italy, Holland, Switzerland and Austria. They also traveled throughout the United States, once on a six-week-long adventure, taking a northern route to California, and a southern route home. Upon her second marriage to William (Bill), she enjoyed a Mississippi river cruise, and an Alaskan cruise, where Bill bought her a hand-carved totem pole and had it shipped back home, it was displayed in their home for many years.
Betty loved spending time with her grandchildren and reading to them, often making them her special “Play Dough” from flour and water.
Betty was known to be quite the “Card Shark” and was always up for a game of Shanghai or Pinochle. Betty made countless friends over the years and some of our fondest memories were spent at our “Uncle and Aunts” houses with Mom playing cards. Oh, how she loved those games. In her later years, she moved into RiverWoods Senior Living Community and played cards daily with one of her lifelong friends. In 2016, she moved to Williamsburg, Va., at age 94 to be closer to her family.
Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 2 with the Rev. John Pfeil officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her name.
Condolences may be shared at shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
