June 11, 1933 – August 10, 2023
Phyllis Wolfe Colter, our beloved mother, passed away on the morning of Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the age of 90, in Laguna Hills, CA, with her loving daughter, Kacee, by her side.
Phyllis was adored as mother, daughter, auntie, and cousin. She is survived by her son, Robert, daughter, Kacee, daughters-in-law, Martha and Adriana, grandchildren, Flynne and Ryan, and her nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Phyllis was born in Lewisburg, PA, to parents Lt. Col. Carl Lee Wolfe (U.S. Army, Ret.) and Ruth Hartman Wolfe. Her parents divorced, but Phyllis continued to spend time with both parents, her mom during the school year and her daddy during the summer. Her father remarried to stepmother, Beatrice Brown Wolfe. They eventually became the future Granny Bea and Pappy to Phyllis’ children.
After graduating from Lewisburg High, Phyllis continued her education, starting in Georgia and graduating from the University of Greensboro, N.C., for women in education. Her first teaching job took her to Ft. Bragg (now Ft. Liberty), N.C, where she would meet the future love of her life, Robert Joseph Colter, an officer in the 82nd Airborne in 1955. They married shortly thereafter all the way in Berkley, CA, on June 9th, 1956, for lifetime of love and bliss until Bob’s passing in 2003. Phyllis is now at peace with her waiting husband, who she never stopped her longing for him.
Phyllis went on later in her life to achieve many things, whether it was volunteering or broadening her field in Education and Literacy. She achieved a doctorate in Education. Phyllis’ joys and passion were her husband, children, family, pets (all of them), education, and one of most importance to her, helping people with Literacy.
