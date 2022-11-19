WATSONTOWN — Florence Arrietta Fisher, 98, of Watsontown, died Thursday, November 17, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born July 18, 1924 in White Deer Township, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Hackenberg) Wertz. She was married to the late Dale R. Fisher for over 40 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (William) Andrews; daughter-in-law Trudy Fisher; four grandchildren, Debra, Diane, Wendy and Wade; 10 great-grandchildren, John (Tara), Eric, Cory (Britney), Nicole (John), Ryan (Megan), Dakota, Madeline, Gabrielle, Wyatt, and Alyson; eight great-great-grandchildren, Makenzee, Easton, Brooklyn, Haiden, Hudsyn, Landon, Tenley and Brantley.
She was also predeceased by a son, Dale R. Fisher, Jr.; four brothers; and five sisters.
She was a member of Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, White Deer. Her favorite times were spent surrounded by family whether just for dinner or to celebrate birthdays, holidays, or family accomplishments.
A service will be held on Sunday, November 27 at 2 p.m. at Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, 2155 White Deer Pike, New Columbia. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 51, White Deer, PA 17887.
