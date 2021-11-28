NEW BERLIN — Charles E. Dunkle, 81, of New Berlin, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at his home.
A native of Union County, he was born Oct. 10, 1940, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Ralph H and Beryl Miller (Egli) Dunkle Sr. He was married to the former Sara Conrad and would have celebrated their 61st anniversary on Dec. 10.
Charles attended the Turbotville schools. He had served in the Army and Pennsylvania Army Nation Guard from 1956-1974.
He was a truck driver for Central Concrete, driver for Amish and Mennonites in the surrounding counties and especially for Dana Weaver for many years.
He retired as maintenance supervisor at Milton All American Truck Stop in 1991. He was a member of the Moose receiving the Pilgrim Award. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially family functions and reunions.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Sharon (Donald) Boyer; a son, Steven (and fiance Stacey Hackenburg) Dunkle; three granddaughters, D’Arcy (Cody) Foster, Kayla (Colby) Russell, and Leah (and companion Taylor Lloyd) Dunkle; and a grandson, Derek (and companion Vanessa Reeder) Hubler. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren; two brothers, William (Peg) Dunkle, and Frank Dunkle; three sisters, Audrice (Samuel) Walker, Susan Austin, and Mary Ulrich; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles E. Dunkle Jr., in February 1969; a brother, Arly Dunkle in infancy; a bother, Ralph H. Dunkle Jr.; a sister, Arlene Bardole; and a son-in-law, Kenneth E. Hubler Jr.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
The family will provide flowers and requests that donations be sent to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.