MILTON — Leroy R. Long, 71, of Eisley Road, Milton, went to be with his Lord and parents on Nov. 3, 2020, at his home. Born in Milton on July 7, 1949, he was the son of the late Raymond L. and Fay I. (Stover) Long. He was married on Aug. 28, 1976, to the former Cathy A. Troup who survives.
Leroy attended Milton schools and he worked for JPM until their closure and then worked for New Berlin Plastics. He was a life member of the Turbot Township Fire Company. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He liked to go to carnivals and fairs and to listen to live music. He loved time with his family and will be truly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy; two sons, Lance Long of Milton and Austin Long of Millmont; a daughter, Tiffany Long of Milton; three brothers, Wayne Long, Marlin Long, and Roger Long, all of Milton; five sisters, Joyce Loss, Barbara Wertz, Connie Keister and Wanda Taylor, all of Milton, and Janet Moyer of Millmont; one grandson, Keeghan Carl; and a special friend that was like a son, George McCallum of Milton.
Friends and relatives will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Mifflinburg Church of New Life, 8700 Buffalo Road Mifflinburg, Pa., where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.