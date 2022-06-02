NEW COLUMBIA — Allen E. Dershem, 79, of River Road, New Columbia, passed away on May 30, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
Born in Newark, N.J., on Nov. 14, 1942, he was the son of the late Anson and M. Arlene (Bittner) Dershem. He was married for 47 years to the former Linda M. Bennett, who preceded him in death on Sept. 6, 2014.
Allen was a 1960 graduate of Milton High School, where he won the Auto Shop Award his senior year, and he earned a computer programming certificate from Thompson Tech.
Allen was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in New Columbia. He worked for the Pennsylvania American Water Company from 1967 until 2004. After his retirement, he served as president of the White Deer Township Sewer Authority, and he worked for them part-time taking samples.
He honorably served in the Air Force and was a life member of the Watsontown American Legion.
Allen was a fan of the New York Yankees. He enjoyed his Friday morning coffee club with the boys.
He is survived by a son, Keith Dershem of Richmond, Maine; a daughter, Shannon Kanjorski and husband, Paul of Tampa, Fla.; a sister, Bonnie Jean Bolich and husband, James of Milton; and two grandchildren, Alexander and Keely Dershem. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, William Bennett, of West Milton, along with nieces Wendy Beaver and Cammy Guffey, and nephews Andrew and Jonathan Bennett.
Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; and a daughter-in-law, Tammy Dershem.
A graveside service with military honors will be held in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia, at 2 p.m. on June 10 with Pastor Marian Anderson officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
