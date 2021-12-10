MUNCY — Debra K. DeHart, 67, of Lewis Township, Muncy, passed away peacefully with her husband and family by her side on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at her home.
Born Nov. 29, 1954, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Norman F. and Miriam H. (Kratzer) Straub. On Oct. 1, 1977, she married Fred R. DeHart and together they celebrated 44 years.
Debra was a 1973 graduate of Lewisburg High School. She worked as a Nursing Assistant at Riverwoods Nursing Home, Lewisburg, for over 18 years.
She loved landscaping, RV-ing, and decorating her home. Also, she loved to spend time at the ocean, and loved her fur babies: Toby and Quincy.
In addition to her husband, Fred, she is survived by her two sisters: Beverly Weidensaul and her husband Percival “Skip” of Mifflinburg, and Connie Krebs and her husband Richard, of Milton; many nieces and nephews; and her special lifelong friend Nancy Crawford.
Family and friends are invited for a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. There will be a graveside service held at 1p.m. on Tuesday, at Harmony Cemetery, Milton, with Rev. Michael McCormick, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Montoursville, officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in her memory by made to UPMC Hospice, 1100 Grampain Blvd, Williamsport, Pa 17701.
