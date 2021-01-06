LEWISBURG — Kenneth William Kline, 77, of Lewisburg, entered into rest on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born May 14, 1943, in Lewisburg, he was a son of the late Eleanor (Haines) Miller and Frank Miller. On Oct. 21, 1962, in Forest Hill, he married the former Judith L. Bennage, who preceded him in death on June 7, 2010.
He graduated from Mifflinburg High School, Class of 1961.
Ken worked at Evangelical Community Hospital as a maintenance foreman, prior to that he worked at Milton Steel Mill.
He was member of Hillside Bible Church.
Ken enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing, and boating.
Surviving are two children, Cindy Erdley of Mifflinburg and Kenneth Kline of Charles Town, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Natalie Fox, Sarah Kline, Katie Krebs, Kenneth Kline, Christopher Kline, and Austin Kline; two sisters, Diane Reamer and Roxanne Gehrer; and one brother, Richard Miller.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Hillside Bible Church, 1650 Centennial Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will follow at 11 with Pastor Matthew Abberger and the Rev. Leslie Conklin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Ken’s memory may be sent to the charities of the donors choice.
To share in Ken’s online memorial, visit www.adamofh.com. Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
