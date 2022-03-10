LEWISBURG — Delphine B. Hamershock, 92, of Lewisburg passed away peacefully, with family and her life companion, Bill, at her side, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Personal Care, Lewisburg.
Born Aug. 11, 1929, in Limestoneville, Del (or Feenie or often Feen-a-mint) was the daughter of the late Clarence Buss and Regina (Kreisher) Werner. She was married to the late Bernard Hamershock until his passing in 1997.
She was a 1947 graduate of Watsontown High School and a 1951 graduate of Bloomsburg State Teachers College. She taught the fourth grade in New Jersey, then raised her family and relocated to the Harrisburg area in 1969. Del continued to serve as a substitute teacher and a librarian, and pursued a master’s degree in Library Science. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sharing her love of books and knowledge about authors with family and friends.
Delphine is survived by her life companion of 14 years, William “Bill” Wesner; one son, Michael L. Hamershock and his wife Shanna, of Oregon; one daughter, Amy J. Mountain, of Hummelstown, Pa.; five grandchildren, John Goodman and his wife Felicia, of California; Marisa Bullus and her husband Jeremy, of Idaho; Cassandra MacDonald and her husband Ian, of California; Lexie Goodman, of California; Jacob Bernard (JB) Hamershock, of Oregon; along with five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Minerva “Janie” Saine, of Georgia. Her brother, C. Ray Buss, of Fleetwood, Pa. passed away in 2021.
Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, PA. Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Del to: Hospice of Evangelical, One Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
