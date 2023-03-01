Peter H. Godfrey Jr., 83, finished his earthly journey on Saturday, February 25, at home.
Peter was born January 31, 1940. He was the son of the Peter H. Godfrey, Sr. and Catherine O. (Trawitz) Godfrey. Peter was married to the former Sandra R. Schell, who survives.
Pete graduated from Milton High School in 1958. Following high school, he spent four years in the United States Air Force. An electrical foreman for PPL, Pete retired in 2005 after 38 plus years of employment.
Hunting, trap shooting, and of course golf were just a few of the many outdoor activities he enjoyed throughout his lifetime. Pete spent many happy hours playing golf at both the Berwick and Bucknell Golf Courses, where he held memberships. Pete was an avid follower of Penn State wrestling and men’s basketball. He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 71, and was past Grand Master of Masonic Lodge #256. After their retirement, Pete and Sandy enjoyed antiquing and going to flea markets together.
In addition to his wife Sandra, he is survived by a daughter Traci K. Trostle (Bob) Milton; a son Craig P. (Lisa) Lightstreet; two grandsons, Zachary S. Ferguson (Joelle) Linglestown; Nicholas J. Ferguson (Chelsea), New Jersey; three step grandchildren, Jennifer Palladino, Harrisburg; Robert (Emily, Bobby, Saphira) Ft. Campell; Alyssa Trostle, Pittsburgh; three sisters, Penelope Shaw (John), Lewisburg; Linda Totten (Rick), Winfield; Cynthia Wolfe (Fred), Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Judith A. Aunkst and Nancy J. Saunders.
Peter’s family would like to thank his caregivers from Home Instead and Hospice for their help and care with Pete.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Pete’s to be held on March 25 at the Watson Inn. More details to follow.
