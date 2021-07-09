WATSONTOWN — Peggy L. Bird, 86, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her granddaughter’s home.
Born June 29, 1935, in Watsontown, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Lillian (Middleworth) Lindauer.
Peggy worked and retired from Montgomery Mills, later in life she was a bartender at various local establishments. She enjoyed bingo, baking and spending time with her family and friends.
Most of all she cherished all the time with her family and loved babysitting her grandchildren.
Surviving are her three daughters, Justine Day of White Deer, Alberta Reynolds and her husband Donald of Muncy, and Jackie Shaffer of Watsontown; nine grandchildren, Darrin (Michelle) Dyer of El Reno Oklahoma, David (Nicole) Walburn of Muncy, Misty Warren of Shamokin, Samantha Morris of Turbotville, Alicia (Eric) Harrison, of Turbotville, Sherry Warren of Chambersburg, Nicole Reynolds of Turbotville, David Shaffer of Milton, and Sabrina Shaffer, of Watsontown; 17 great-grandchildren; and several stepchildren.
Preceding her in death besides her parents, was two great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Fulgham and Gracie Gantt; and 13 brothers and sisters.
There will a celebration of Peggy’s life for family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, at the Warrior Run Manor, 1105 Main St., Watsontown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.
