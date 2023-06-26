MILTON — Charles E. Heller, Jr. 87, of Schoolhouse Road, Milton, passed away on June 23, 2023, at UPMC Muncy. Born in Muncy on July 8, 1935, he was the son of the late Charles E. Sr. and Elizabeth M. (Godfrey) Heller. He was married in 2007 to the former Sonya M. Lee who survives.
Charles was a graduate of Wellsboro High School and Mansfield State Teachers College. He was a teacher at Milton High School, where he was the wrestling coach for 16 years. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. He liked to read and to travel. Charles collected war memorabilia. He liked visiting with his friends and family and was always ready for a cup of coffee.
He is survived by his wife, Sonya; two sons, Charles E. Heller III and his companion, Kristin Hope of Meadville, and Michael E. Heller of Milton; a daughter, Elizabeth M. Martin and husband, Steven of Milton; two brothers, Robert Heller of Cogan Station, and Barry Heller of Linden; a sister, Linda Shirey of Linden; a stepson, Michael L. Showver of Philadelphia; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 1 at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, with the Rev. Caleb Swartz officiating. Friends and relatives will be received from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, in the First Presbyterian Church Social Hall, 47 Walnut St., Milton. Parking for the church is in the rear on Upper Market St.
If desired, memorial contributions can be made payable to MHS Class of 1971 with a notation on the bottom left “Charles E. Heller, Jr. Award” c/o Duff Ripka, 160 Second St, New Columbia, PA 17856.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
