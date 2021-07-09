MAZEPPA — A celebration of life for Janice E. Snyder, 81, of Mazeppa, who passed away Nov. 30, 2020, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 255 S. Derr Drive, Lewisburg.
Masks will be required for anyone attending.
