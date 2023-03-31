NASHUA, N.H. — James Edward Miller, age 83, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2023, at Huntngton Kent Village in Nashua, N.H.
He was born on September 19, 1939, in Bloomsburg, PA, to the late Henry Hakes Stephens and Clare (Robinson) Stephens. Jim was raised in Millville and Pine Summit, PA, and graduated from Millville High School in 1957. He attended Wilmington College in Ohio and received his Bachelor's degree in Industrial Education in 1968.
After teaching Junior High Industrial Arts, James went on to pursue a career in computer programming.
He worked for Piper Aircraft in Lock Haven, PA, and UNIVAC when computers took up entire rooms. Jim moved the family to Nashua, N.H., in 1980 and worked for Wang Labs. He also worked at MIT’s Haystack Observatory & Lincoln Labs. After Jim left MIT, he did contract work. He spent a lot of time working in Elgin, Illinois, before retiring in Nashua. In his free time, Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, square dancing, playing ping pong, hiking, woodworking, puns, “Star Trek," “The Twilight Zone,” anything Alfred Hitchcock, and visiting presidential houses. He was a member of the Litchﬁeld Swingers Square Dancing Club. He was also a long-time member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Nashua.
Jim will be remembered fondly by all who knew him for his kind heart, gentle nature, and unwavering love for his family.
Jim is survived by two children: daughter Gail Miller and her family: Lee and Trever Bowley; and son, James Miller, and his family, Jessica, Aiden, Shay, Matthew, and Desiree. He also leaves nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Henry “Woody” Stephens, John Stephens, and George Miller.
A memorial service for Jim will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at the Congregational Church of Amherst, 11 Church Street, Amherst, N.H. Internment will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at Elan Memorial Park, 5595 Old Berwick Roadd, Bloomsburg, PA. In lieu of ﬂowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to Home Health & Hospice at https://hhhc.org or mailed to 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Manchester. To view Jim’s online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit https://csnh.com
