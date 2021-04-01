LEWISBURG — Doris J. Narrigan, 77, of Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born May 29, 1943, in Milton, she was the daughter of the late Scott H. and Mary E. (Kratzer) Baker. She was married to the late Robert L. Narrigan.
Doris attended Milton schools and she worked as a maid. She enjoyed adult coloring books, and flowers. She liked to be outside enjoying the outdoors. Mainly she loved her family and the time spent with them. Her family meant the world to her, and Doris meant the world to her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Renner and husband, Lewis, of Lewisburg; two grandchildren, Ronnie O’Grady of Milton and Winter Jo Wertz and husband, Jason, of Milton; two brothers, Gerald Baker and wife, Virginia, of Hughesville, and Dale Baker of Albuquerque, N.M.; two sisters, Shirley Baker of Sunbury and Betty Baker of Philadelphia; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rayanna O’Grady; and three brothers, Stewart Baker, Scott H. Baker Jr. and William Baker.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
