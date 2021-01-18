WATSONTOWN — Wilbur H. Elliott, 81, of Watsontown, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by his family.
Born June 17, 1939, in rural Muncy, he was the son of the late Gerald L. and Dorothy P. (Black) Elliott. On Sept. 3, 1960, he married the former Carol A. Knupp and they have celebrated 60 years of marriage.
He was a 1957 graduate of the former North-Mont High School, Turbotville. He was employed at National Gypsum for 25 years, retiring in 2001, and earlier in life had worked at Zenith/Philco-Ford Corp., Watsontown.
He enjoyed antique cars and showing them at car shows, and was a member of the Susquehanna C.A.R.T.S.
Surviving, besides his wife, Carol Elliott at home are three daughters, Cathy A. Long and her husband Donald of Muncy Valley, Laurie A. Hollenbach and her husband Thomas of Lewisburg and Valerie A. Sampsell and her husband Craig of Watsontown; a son, Wayne E. Elliott and his wife Michelle of Elimsport; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin G. Elliott and a sister, Maxine Elliott.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Turbotville Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
Commented