WATSONTOWN — Donald Eugene Hauck, 84, of Watsontown, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born May 5, 1939, in Potts Grove, he was a son of the late Charles J. and Lucille B (Mingle) Hauck. On December 1, 1961, he married the former Carolyn K. Falls, who preceded him in death on April 14, 2015. Together they celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Donald was a graduate of Milton High School and served honorably in the United States Army, where he earned a mechanic certification in Armor Track Vehicle’s. He later retired as a welder from the former Shippers Car Line, Milton, and also helped run his families service station, the former Brownies Gulf, Milton.
Donald was a 56-year member of the Warrior Run Area Fire Department and formerly a member of the Clyde F. Mowrer American Legion Post 323, Watsontown, and the Weikert Rod and Gun Club. In earlier years he also helped coach his son’s Little League teams.
As a mechanic and welder, he was very talented and never missed an opportunity to lend his helping hands to family and friends.
Surviving are one son, Todd E. Hauck, and one daughter, Wendy S. Shoemaker, both of Watsontown; one brother, Leroy W. Hauck and his wife, Bonnie, of Milton; and three grandchildren, Chelsie B. Hauck, and Kayla J. and Kane E. Shoemaker.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one sister, Shirley M. Miller; one brother, Kenneth Lee Hauck; one grandson, Seth Hauck; and a daughter-in-law, Terri Hauck.
Private services will be held in Watsontown Cemetery.
If so desired, contributions in Donald’s memory may be made to the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, P.O. Box 8 Watsontown, PA 17777.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
