LEWISBURG — Barnett M. Fairchild Jr., 89, of Lewisburg, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born May 25, 1933, in Lewisburg, he was a son of the late Barnett Sr. and Mary (Grove) Fairchild. On June 2, 1956, he married the former Shirley Reibsame, who preceded him in death on August 20, 1998.
Barnett was a 1951 graduate of Milton High School. He was a manager at the former Agway, Milton, until it closed, and later retired from the former Pennsylvania House Furniture, Lewisburg. Following retirement, Barnett worked at the former Allen’s True Value, now Ficks Hardware, Watsontown, for 22 additional years.
He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, rural Lewisburg.
Barnett was also a member of the Central Pennsylvania Vintage Iron Club. He loved attending antique shows and was an avid collector of John Deer and International tractors. Barnett also enjoyed going to tractor shows and running his tractors in local parades.
Surviving are two children, Gary Fairchild and his wife, Mary Kaye, and Kathy Lear and her husband, Brad, all of Lewisburg; and one sister, Anna Hoffmaster, of Binghamton, N.Y.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by three sisters, Ruth Kling, Helen Boyce and Caroline Poeth; one foster brother, Samuel Hutchinson; and one brother-in-law, Clarence Hoffmaster.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg, where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with his pastor, Justin Lingenfelter, officiating.
Burial will follow in Church Hill Cemetery (Twin Churches), rural Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.