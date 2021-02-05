Aida A. Deitrick

MILTON — Aida A. (Weller) Deitrick, 92, of Milton, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Dec. 14, 1928, in Mazeppa and was the daughter of the late Roy F. and Aida A. (Walker) Weller.
On Jan. 25, 1963, Aida married the late Harry L. Dietrick and they celebrated 36 years of marriage together until his death on Dec. 10, 1999.
She was a graduate of Lewisburg High School Class of 1949. Aida went on to work for Chef Boyardee, Milton, then her and Harry opened up Deitrick Appliance, Milton, where she worked alongside Harry until 1972. Aida then went to work for Ames Department Store, Milton and Lewisburg and retired in 2002.
Aida was a former member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Turbotville, and a member of the Turbot Grange. She enjoyed poetry, reading and gardening.
She is survived by one son, Jeffery Deitrick of Sunbury; one granddaughter, Brittany Beachel of Milton; three great-grandchildren, Naveah, Payton and Kayleb; one brother, Harold Weller of Lovettsville, Va.; and three sisters, Joyce McCormick of Milton, Thelma Ritter of Lewisburg and Linda Weller of Lewisburg.
A graveside service for Aida will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Follmer Lutheran Church Cemetery, Milton. The service can be viewed on the Dale Ranck’s Facebook page or by going to http://www.facebook.com/175591636472737/live.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton.
