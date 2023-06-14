MILTON — Judith A. Ditty 79, of Race Street, Milton, passed away on June 12, 2023, at her home. Born in Sunbury on March 9, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Marie C. Long. She was married to the late Ronald R. Ditty who preceded her in death on October 4, 1997.
Judith was a 1962 graduate of Sunbury High School, and she worked as an LPN at Evangelical Community Hospital. She was a member of the United Pentecostal Church in Lewisburg. Judith enjoyed doing needlepoint, hanging out with her ladies at Centre town Apartments and most importantly, time spent with her family.
She is survived by five children, Ronald J. Ditty and wife Ronna of West Milton, Steven E. Ditty and wife Janice of Montandon, Michael A. Ditty and wife Alicia of Milton, Melssaann M. Stahl of Muncy, and Trina A Llewellyn and husband Joshua of Mifflinburg; two brothers, Joseph Long of Elysburg, and Fred Long of Milton; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; a brother, Richard Long; and a sister, Brenda Campbell.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10-11 a.m .on Thursday, June 15, at the United Pentecostal Church, 2822 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Laverne Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Orchard Hills Cemetery in Shamokin Dam.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
