NEW COLUMBIA — Roy E. Finck Sr., 84, of New Columbia, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born July 11, 1936, in rural New Columbia, he was the son of the late Blair N. and Kathryn M. (Edinger) Finck. He was married to the former Sherry Ann Fisher. Together they celebrated 58 years of marriage until her death in 2014.
Roy was a 1954 graduate of Milton High School and had served in the US Marine Corps Reserve. He had retired from American Home Foods.
He enjoyed archery hunting and fishing. He was a baseball coach for many years coaching teams from New Columbia, West Milton, Watsontown, and White Deer. He was a member of the New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church in Lewisburg.
Roy is survived by three children and their spouses, Kim and Haywood Hall of Monty, Crystal and Michael Swanger of Milton and Roy Jr. and Christina Finck of Milton; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Shirley Dieffenderfer of Milton and Phyllis Keiser of Lewisburg.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Blair L. Finck and Melvin M. Finck.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 11 with the Rev. David McCarty officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
