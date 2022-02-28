MILTON — Erma J. (Warren) Byers, 72, of Milton, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born on Jan. 13, 1950, and was the daughter of the late Robert A. and Sara E. (Pardoe) Warren.
On June 3, 1973, Erma married the late Terry L. Byers and they were married for 29 years until his death on March 23, 2003.
She was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1969 and went on to work in the dinning services for Bucknell University.
She is survived by one sister, Genevieve L. Mensch of Northumberland; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Erma was preceded in death by two brothers, Franklin L. Warren and John W. Warren; and two sisters, Mary E. Buck and Imogene M. Whipple.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mostly Mutts, 284 2Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801
All services for Erma are being handled privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton.
For online condolences please go to www.DaleRanck.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.