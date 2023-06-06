LEWISBURG — Barbara A. Egli, 81, of Lewisburg, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
Born in Danville on August 2, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Florence (Sekscienski) Frederick. She was married to Thomas Egli. Together they celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Barbara was a 1959 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for Dr Callenberger and Dr Craig in Milton, was a volunteer at Bucknell Golf Course in later years. After her husband’s career in the Navy, she worked as caretaker for Mrs. DeWeldon owner of Beacon Rock in Newport, RI.
In early years she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton. She loved traveling the world with her husband.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Andrew F. Egli and his partner Michael Egli of Rehoboth, DE, and Michael J. Egli and his wife Marie Egli of Hingham, MA, a granddaughter Katherine Egli, and a brother Joseph Frederick of Barrington, RI.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Frederick and Michael “Mick” Frederick.
Following Barbara’s wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Memorial contributions in Barbara’s name may be made to Hospice of Evangelical 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg PA 17837.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
