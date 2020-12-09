EXCHANGE — Eleanor F. Betz, 83, formerly of Exchange, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Watsontown Health & Rehabilitation Center, where she had been residing.
Born March 19, 1937, in Sonestown, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Elizabeth A. (Baker) Rooker. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Charles Hurst, who passed away on March 31, 2003, and Miles M. Betz, who passed away on Nov. 16, 2015.
During her working years, she worked at Milton Shoe Factory and was a Stanley Home Products demonstrator. She was a member of the Chillisquaque Coon Hunters Club. She loved crocheting and putting together her puzzles.
Eleanor is survived by four sons, Lawrence E. and Howard Rooker, both of Forksville, William E. Hurst of Goshen, Ind., and Michael W. Hurst, of Milford, Ind.; four daughters, Kathy J. Delker, of Danville, Zina L. Ferguson, of Indiana, Donna S. Styers, of Harrisburg, and Shelby D. Cox, of New Columbia; five stepchildren; 26 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard Rooker, of Sonestown; and two sisters, Doris (Roger) Hartman, of Sonestown, and Kathy (Gene) Engle, of Sunbury.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Rooker; and three sisters, Linda Rooker, Dorothy Rooker, and Allice Christian.
Family of friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.
