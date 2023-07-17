WATSONTOWN — Lucy L. Cotner, 84, of Watsontown passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born in Shamokin on February 15, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Harry W. and Laura (Enders) Brown. She was married to Richard Cotner for 14 years until his death in 2017.
Lucy worked for Milton Shoe Factory and was a personal caregiver for many people over the years.
She enjoyed playing cards and home shopping.
Lucy is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Tammy Egli of Huntsville, AL, and Daniel and Christine Egli of Allenwood; four grandchildren Gregory Egli, Leah Egli, Eric Egli and Kara Kerstetter; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Brown.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Leon Brown, Paul Brown and Jim Brown; and three sisters, Betty Buck, Lila Satteson and Ruth Strawser.
Following Lucy’s wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
