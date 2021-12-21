NEW COLUMBIA - Charlene K. Aeppli, 69, of New Columbia, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at her home.
Born Jan. 27, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Charles and MaryEllen (Naugle) Yost. On March 12, 1977, she married Forrest S. Aeppli Sr., and together they celebrated 44 years of marriage.
Charlene was a 1970 Graduate of Danville High School. She attended Williamsport School of Commerce, earning an associate’s degree in accounting. Charlene was a tax preparer and notary public.
She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Watsontown, Nittany Antique Machinery Association, Keystone Oliver Collectors Association of PA, and Keystone Region Chapter Studebaker Driver's Club.
Charlene enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers, having over 1,400 sets. She also enjoyed camping, sewing, crafting, and canning a variety of jams and jellies, but most of all, she enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Forrest, Charlene is survived by six children, Cheri L. DeLong and her husband James, Middleburg, Forrest “Todd” Aeppli Jr. and his wife, Ellie Heinly, New Cumberland, Jennifer “Jenn” K. Aeppli, Coal Township, Stephen J. Aeppli and his wife, Eve, New Columbia, Isaac “Ike” Aeppli, Camp Hill and Heather M. Fullen and her husband, the Rev. Daniel, Lancaster, Ohio; 31 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Yost, Milton; two sisters, MaryAnn and her husband, Jodey Bruce and Susan Rice, both of Selinsgrove; and a sister-in-law, Joan Yost, Lewisburg.
Preceding her in death besides her parents were a brother, Charles “Chuck” Yost, and a brother-in-law, Steve Rice.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Friendship Baptist Church, 10 Voris Lane, Watsontown, where the funeral service will be held at 1 with her pastor, the Rev. Jason King, officiating. Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, in East Herrick Cemetery, Wyalusing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions in Charlene’s name be made to her church, Friendship Baptist Church, 10 Voris Lane, Watsontown, PA 17777.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.
