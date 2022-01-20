WATSONTOWN — Paul Louis Miller, 61, of Watsontown, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at his home.
Born Jan. 8, 1961, in Quakertown, he was a son of Edwin L. Miller and the late Jane M. (Hamburger) Miller.
Paul was a 1979 graduate of Quakertown High School. He worked 26 years for the Bracalente Mfg. Group, Trumbaursville, while also farming part time. Paul later took up farming full time with his siblings at the Miller Brothers Farm, Watsontown.
He was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Muncy, where he was an active member of the prayer chain and had great devotion to our blessed mother.
Surviving in addition to his father are two brothers, Steve C. Miller, and his wife Noell and William A. Miller, all of Watsontown; two sisters, Linda M. Overly and her husband Edward, and Diane T. Miller, both of Quakertown; eight nieces and nephews and four great-nieces and great-nephews.
A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, where mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 with his pastor, the Rev. Glenn McCreary, officiating.
Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest contributions in Paul’s name be made to The Holy Redeemer Provincial House, 3112 Seventh St., Washington, D.C. 20017-1498 or online at http://redemptorists.net.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
